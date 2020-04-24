The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, a service of the UD College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and University of Maryland Extension, is offering free health insurance and financial webinars in the coming week.

“Smart Choice Health Insurance: What to Do if You Lost Your Insurance,” set for 3-4 p.m. April 28, helps attendees understand why health insurance is so important to protecting financial well-being and health by exploring important factors to consider when choosing a plan. Presented by UD Extension Educator Maria Pippidis. To register, visit bit.ly/3cK36lr.

“Food$mart Families Weekly Zoom Series,” set for 3 p.m. Tuesdays, April 28 through June 2, teaches families easy ways to eat healthier, save money with groceries, use their food resources wisely and cook food safely. The course is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To register, fill out the pre- and post- questionnaire at bit.ly/2zochtn. Information is not shared with outside sources and is only used to report back to USDA. Those registered will be sent a Zoom link the day prior.

“Would Your Kitchen Pass a Food Safety Inspection?” set for noon to 1 p.m. April 30, will provide information about preventing foodborne illness and some easy strategies for keeping food safe at home. Presented by UD Extension Educator Kathleen Splane. To register, visit bit.ly/2xNJIp7.