Maggie Williamson is new culinary team leader

SoDel Concepts continues to prepare meals for Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth's more than 250 clients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company has 12 restaurants in Sussex County. It's contracted by Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth to cook and assemble meals five days a week, which is done in the the kitchen at Fish On in Lewes. The packaged meals are then distributed by volunteers.

“During this crisis, MOWLR’s service is more crucial than ever,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “People are staying at home during the state of emergency, and, as a result, seniors in our communities are vulnerable. Neighbors may not check on them as much as in the past, and family can’t stop by to connect. MOWLR ensures that they’re getting balanced meals.”

The Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth culinary team was previously led by Jen Bradour, a corporate chef for SoDel Concepts. Bradour is now transitioning into the company’s staff training department, where she'll oversee kitchen employee training. Maggie Williamson, a Sussex County native, now oversees the Meals on Wheels meal prep.

“I’ve been involved in MOWLR and SoDel Concepts for some time, and I’m very proud of the program and the food that we make,” said Williamson, whose mother is a chef.

Bradour said Williamson is perfect for the job. “She knows the program, she’s highly reliable, and she’s committed to the mission of helping those in need.”

Ann Bailey, Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth board president, agrees.

“Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth is extremely fortunate to collaborate with SoDel Concepts’ team, especially during this time of pandemic,” she said. “Maggie Williamson and her dedicated team have worked tirelessly to implement our mandated guidelines for driver pickup and meal distribution. The coordination with our MOWLR staff has been flawless, and the meals continue to be nourishing and delicious.”

During Delaware’s state of emergency, 11 of SoDel Concepts’ restaurants, including Fish On, are open for carryout. Online ordering and payment and curbside delivery are recommended.