The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, a service of the UD College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and University of Maryland Extension, will host the “Smart Choice Health Insurance Basics for State Employees” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. May 1.

For employees and residents of Delaware, this session helps participants understand health insurance options offered by the state and explores important factors to consider when choosing a plan. A Smart Choice Workbook and other resources will be provided. UD Extension Educator Maria Pippidis leads.

To register, visit conta.cc/356EZuR.