Delaware State Fair won't have concerts this summer.

The Delaware State Fair announced Monday its concert series for the fair has been canceled. But there are plans to still continue with the fair.

"Despite the cancellations of the Fairtime and Q-Series concerts and shows, please be aware that we are still planning to conduct the 2020 Fair," according to a statement on the DSF's website. "We are committed to delivering a Fair of some kind in late July, within the parameters of what Delaware Gov. John Carney and public health officials consider to be safe."

WHAT SHOWS ARE CANCELLED

QUILLEN ARENA CONCERT SERIES

Saturday June 13, 2020 – Roots and Boots Tour Ft. Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye

M&T BANK GRANDSTAND

Thursday July 23, 2020 – Chris Janson and Michael Ray

Friday July 24, 2020 – Hank Williams, Jr. and Dillon Carmichael

Saturday July 25, 2020 – Dierks Bentley

Sunday July 26, 2020 – Blippi The Musical

Monday July 27, 2020 – Becky G and John K

Tuesday July 28, 2020 – TobyMac and Love & The Outcome

Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Jim Gaffigan

Friday July 31, 2020 – Demo Derby

FULL REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN

The Delaware State Fair will provide full refunds to all ticket buyers who purchased their tickets directly from the Fair. Refunds will follow the purchasers’ original method of payment and will be completed by May 29, 2020.

During the initial phase of the refund process, that is until May 8, 2020, you have the opportunity to turn some or all of your ticket purchase into a charitable contribution, and that amount can be treated as a tax-deductible contribution to The Delaware State Fair, a nonprofit organization.

If you're interested in supporting this charitable cause, complete the online form at https://bit.ly/DSFRefundDonation. We need to receive your instructions by Friday May 8, 2020, otherwise, your refund will be processed at the full amount.

HOW WILL I RECEIVE MY REFUND?

The answer to this question depends on (a) whether you bought the tickets directly from the Fair (i.e. through the Fair’s website or through the box office); and (b) if you did purchase from the Fair directly, how did you pay for the tickets (i.e. credit card, check or cash).

The Fair can only refund the original purchaser. If you received your tickets as a gift, or purchased the tickets from another person or through another website (i.e. Stub Hub, ETickets, Ticketoffices.com, Vivid Seats, Razor Gator, Galaxy, eBay, Craigslist, etc.) you cannot be refunded by the Fair. You must look to the original purchaser or the other website for a refund.

If you purchased your tickets from the Fair directly via the Fair’s website, through the mail (season ticket or box seat purchasers) or in person at the office and paid by CREDIT CARD, a full refund will be issued automatically to the credit card that you used when you bought the tickets.

If you purchased through the mail (season ticket or box seat purchaser) or in person at the office and paid by CHECK OR CASH, the Fair will mail you a refund check. Checks will be sent automatically to the address used at the time of purchase.

No matter how you paid the Fair for your tickets, your refund will be processed automatically. There is no need for you to return your tickets or contact the box office for your refund.

If you decide to participate in the charitable contribution option, your refund less the charitable contribution will come back to you either in the form of a credit to your credit card or a check in the mail depending on the method of your initial payment.

WHEN WILL I RECEIVE MY REFUND?

All refunds will begin processing on Monday May 11, 2020.

Credit card refunds may not appear on your statement until your next credit card billing cycle.

Check refunds should be received by May 29, 2020.

For more info about the state fair, visit delawarestatefair.com