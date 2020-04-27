Wesley United Methodist Church, Dover, will hold a special prayer and study session for the community at 7 p.m. May 13, online via Zoom.

“The Book of Ephesians provides direction in how to serve God — how it is a guide for us, and for the church as a whole,” said a press release from the church.

Larry Josefowski, the church’s certified lay minister, leads the group in using the first chapter of the Book of Ephesians to help discern God’s plan for each person.

To join the videoconference, visit zoom.us/j/2654880378, go to meeting ID 265 488 0378, and use password 271476. Those calling in should dial +1-646-876-9923, and go to meeting ID 265 488 0378.

For more, email layleader@wesleyumc-dover.com or call 857-0123.