Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Wicomico County Health Department will hold drive-through testing for people at high-risk of the coronavirus disease 2019, especially workers in the Delmarva poultry processing plants and their families.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. April 30 through May 2 at Arthur W. Perdue Shorebirds Stadium, 6400 Hobbs Road, Salisbury, Maryland.

Spanish and Haitian Creole translators will be available

For more, call the COVID-19 hotline at 410-912-6889.