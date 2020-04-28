UPDATE: Harrington death ruled homicide

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 28 at 9 a.m.

The Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a man in Harrington as a homicide.

The victim was identified as John W. Groff, 40, of Lincoln. The autopsy revealed that the victim was shot two times in the upper body.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tuesday, April 28 at 8 a.m.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation after a man was found lying unresponsive in a roadway in Harrington.

Troopers responded to Killens Pond Road, between Sandbox Road and Bloomfield Road, April 24 around 1:10 a.m. They found the 40-year-old man unresponsive. He was sent to the Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld until police notify his family.

Anyone with information can contact Det. J. King at 302-741-2821.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Shots fired in Camden

The Delaware State Police are investigating gunfire that struck a Camden home April 22. No one was injured.

Troopers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Willow Grove Road at 9:14 p.m. Two people who live there told police they were sitting inside when they heard gunshots outside. They discovered a bullet hole in the wall above their heads.

After searching the area, troopers found shell casings outside and along the road.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Det. D. Blomquist at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Gun threat leads to Magnolia arrest

The Delaware State Police arrested three people after an argument led to someone pulling out a gun in Magnolia.

Troopers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Millchop Lane April 20 at 10:56 p.m. The three suspects went there to continue an ongoing argument with a 58-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who live there.

During the argument, Tyriekus D. Collick, 20, of Magnolia, took out a gun from his waistband and handed it to Desmond Robinson, 43, of Felton. Robinson then pointed the gun at the younger man while the older man was standing next to him in the driveway.

Before they arrived, troopers were told that the suspects were trying to leave in a blue passenger car. They saw the car in the area, speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign. They pulled the car over and talked to the driver, Robinson, and passengers Collick and Desmond Johnson, 20, of Dover.

After searching Collick, they found a loaded, .22 caliber and 19 additional .22 caliber rounds.

All three suspects were taken into custody and sent to Troop 3 where they were charged with conspiracy second degree (felony).

Robinson and Collick were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon (a firearm), and two counts of aggravated menacing. Robinson had further charges of possession of a firearm or destructive weapon by a person convicted of two violent felonies, failure to obey a traffic device and driving vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed.

All were arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court. Robinson was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on a $17,502 secured bond. Collick was committed to the SCI on a $19,500 secured bond. Johnson was released on his own recognizance.