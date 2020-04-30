The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that, as part of the U.S. Route 13 median barrier replacement project, the left-turn lane will be closed on U.S. Route 13 northbound at the intersection with Red Lion Road, from 8 p.m. May 5 to 8 p.m. June 5.

During the closure of the left-turn lane, motorists will continue on U.S. Route 13 northbound and make a left onto Bear Road/Springfields Boulevard and another left onto Bear-Corbitt Road to return to Red Lion Road.

Detour signage will be posted.