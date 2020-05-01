Sen. Chris Coons joined The Hill’s Steve Clemons this week to discuss the importance of expanding our domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity to not only prepare for COVID-19, but future pandemics.

“This particular novel coronavirus that is producing COVID-19 is a double challenge in that it is something that is going to require us to develop an enormous number of individual vaccine doses,” said Coons. “I think we will hopefully finally proactively invest enough [in vaccine manufacturing] because as bad as this pandemic is, it is nowhere near as bad as what has been predicted for many years, which is that we are due for a truly lethal influenza pandemic.”

“My hope is that this experience is bad enough that we finally mobilize globally the resources needed to ensure that we don't have to endure a pandemic like this one, but dramatically more lethal,” said Coons.

