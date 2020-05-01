The Indian River School District selected nine community members to serve on the Community Advisory Board that will study academic and behavioral interventions for all district students.

The board will consist of community stakeholders who will discuss special education services across the district and consult with the court-appointed Special Master. The board was formed as part of the consent order agreement formulated by the parties involved in the G.W. Carver Academy lawsuit.

Community Advisory Board members are Rev. Marjorie Belmont Burns, Molli Carter, Blair Catlin-Brown, Thomas Connelly, Gloria Duffy, Karen Maull, Gwendolyn Miller, Cramelle Mumford and Mary Silva.

The committee will meet four times per year, with the first session being via Zoom on May 21.

For more, email judith.brittingham@irsd.k12.de.us.