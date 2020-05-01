18-year-old Dalton Hillard, of Harrington, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles in Rehoboth Beach.

On Tuesday, April 28, troopers were dispatched to Henlopen Acres for several theft from motor vehicle complaints. The victims reported that someone had stolen items from their unlocked cars sometime in the overnight hours of April 27, into April 28.

Troopers identified Dalton Hillard, of Harrington, as a suspect. Police made contact with him on April 28 at a residence on Evans Turn Drive, in Dover. Located at the residence at the time was a silver 2004 Honda CRV, which Hillard is known to primarily operate. According to police, consent to search the vehicle was given and numerous stolen items from Henlopen Acres were found.

Hillard was taken into custody without incident and charged with six counts of felony theft, four counts of felony second-degree conspiracy, 11 counts of third-degree conspiracy, twelve counts of theft and 15 counts of criminal trespassing. He was later released on his own recognizance.

The case remains under investigation for further suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Taylor at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.