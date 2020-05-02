45-year-old Michael Irwin, of Smyrna, charged in Millsboro/Lewes incidents

Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man in connection with multiple thefts from construction sites in Millsboro and Lewes.

Troopers have been investigating reports of thefts from construction sites in the area since April and made two arrests on April 22.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, troopers were on routine patrol in the area of Tributary Boulevard, in Millsboro, when they observed a black Ford Ranger pulling a trailer traveling with no lights on. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as 45-year-old Michael Irwin. He was driving under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody. In clear view in the bed of the trailer were construction packaging materials that were consistent with those reported stolen.

Irwin was charged with felony third-offense DUI, theft over $1,500, theft under $1,500, third-degree trespassing, failure to obey an emergency order, driving while suspended and other traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,503 bail.

Detectives with Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continue to investigate and additional charges could be filed against Irwin. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Yencer or Detective P. Taylor at Troop 4 at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.