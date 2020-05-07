Cape Henlopen High School will take Hudson Fields up on their offer to host a drive-thru graduation.

Hudson Fields has offered to let any local school district use their property, at no cost, for graduation celebrations.

“Anything the local districts want to put together for the kids in order to celebrate, due to all the new social distancing rules,” said Hudson Fields’ Julie Hudson. “We have a lot of space and we’re here to help if we can.”

Cape Henlopen School District sent an email Wednesday, May 6, with tentative plans for graduation celebrations.

“During these uncertain and difficult times, the Cape Henlopen School District administrators want to ensure that the Class of 2020 has both a memorable and special graduation experience,” the email stated. “We know how hard all of our graduates have worked throughout their school careers, and it is our intention to recognize and celebrate them to the fullest, given the current circumstances.”

“The Journey of the Class of 2020” will take place Monday, June 8. Details will be announced.

The graduation schedule is:

May 28-Senior awards. May 28 and 29 – Drive-thru cap and gown pick-up and materials drop-off, including iPads, textbooks, uniforms, library books, etc. Specific details will be sent out through a Blackboard Alert Call. June 9, 6:30 p.m.-Virtual commencement ceremony, including valedictorian and class president speeches, graduate names announced by class advisors and guest speaker Jimmie Allen. All graduates will receive a digital copy. June 10 and 11 – Diploma and sign delivery. Staff will deliver personalized signs and diplomas to the homes of graduates, who are asked to come outside in their cap and gown for a photo.

Cape is planning on providing a traditional ceremony as soon as it is possible. More details will be shared as soon as they are decided.