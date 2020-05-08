Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Delaware, announced May 8 the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is accepting applications from eligible Delaware organizations for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act supplemental funds.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance is intended to help economically distressed communities prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance investments will support a wide range of non-construction and construction activities, including revolving loan funds, in regions across the country experiencing severe economic dislocations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This recovery assistance funding will help to ease the financial strain on some of Delaware’s most distressed communities,” said Carper, who serves as the top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, which oversees the EDA. “In recent years, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how EDA investments have fostered economic growth in Delaware, enabling new research and development initiatives that create good-paying jobs. Now, as we work to recover from the financial impacts of this pandemic, the EDA is providing new funding that will support economic growth and job creation in our state.”

“EDA CARES Act Recovery funding can provide much needed support to Delaware’s towns and cities, and they can also be used to help our small businesses recover from COVID-19,” said Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “From municipal governments to local organizations to the colleges and universities in our state, all eligible institutions should apply for this program that Congress funded in the CARES Act. I will continue to work with my colleagues to advance funding that reaches the people and communities most in need during this health and economic crisis.”

“As Delaware continues our efforts to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus, this EDA funding, authorized through the CARES Act, will be crucial for our communities,” said Blunt Rochester. “The entire delegation will continue our work in Congress to ensure that federal funding makes its way to those areas of our communities and economy that have been hardest hit by this pandemic.”

Examples of projects that EDA may fund through its CARES Act Recovery Assistance include economic recovery planning and preparing technical assistance strategies to address economic dislocations caused by the coronavirus pandemic; preparing or updating resiliency plans to respond to future pandemics; implementing entrepreneurial support programs to diversify economies; and constructing public works and facilities that will support economic recovery, including the deployment of broadband for purposes including supporting telehealth and remote learning for job skills.

Eligible applicants include district organizations; Native American tribes or consortiums of Native American tribes; states, counties, cities or other political subdivisions of a state, including special purpose units of a state or local government engaged in economic or infrastructure development activities, or consortiums of political subdivisions; institutions of higher education or consortiums of institutions of higher education; or public or private nonprofit organizations or associations acting in cooperation with officials of a political subdivision of a state.

For more, visit eda.gov/coronavirus.