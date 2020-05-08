After the suspect shot two people, the shooter exchanged gunfire with police

UPDATE, May 8 at 6:01 p.m.

The suspect in the shooting of two people at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery has been found dead.

Delaware State Police said the first shootings occurred at 10:13 a.m., at the cemetery on Chesapeake City Road, Bear.

After the suspect shot two people, the shooter exchanged gunfire with police officers. The suspect was found dead in the wooded area where the gunfire took place.

Police said the area is secure and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is continuing, and police officers will remain in the area for several hours.

More details will be released when they are available.

ORIGINAL REPORT, May 8 at 11:54 a.m.

Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Bear and have closed all lanes of Summit Bridge Road at Bethel Church Road.

Police said the shots were reported at 10:13 a.m., in the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road.

Delaware News Journal has reported two people were shot and the shooter is still at large, though scanner traffic says police may have him cornered.

The investigation is in the early stages, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Drivers will experience delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel.

For updated traffic conditions and road closure information, log on to http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.