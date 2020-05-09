She's available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Three-year-old Sandy found herself in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA when her owner become ill and was unable to take care of her anymore.

She was a little apprehensive at first, but this brave, independent girl decided to take it in stride. She quickly won over the hearts of staff, who placed her at one of the SPCA's remote locations, where she would be less stressed. There, Sandy has shown herself to be an affectionate, loving cat who enjoys a good snuggle and playtime.

Sandy has lived with other cats and dogs in the past. Meet her at the PetSmart Store in Rehoboth Beach.