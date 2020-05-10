The second victim died from his wounds May 9 in a hospital. The first victim died after the shootings May 8.

Delaware State Police have identified Sheldon C. Francis, 29, of Middletown, as the suspect responsible for the shooting of a husband and wife from Elkton, Maryland at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Bear May 8.

After the shootings at about 10:13 a.m., the 85-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 86-year-old male victim was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. On May 9, he died from his injuries. Identification of both victims is pending notification of next of kin.

Francis was found dead May 8 at about 4 p.m., in a wooded area near the cemetery and the development of Brennan Estates. The wooded area was where an exchange of gunfire between Francis and officers took place at about 12:08 p.m. May 8.

Francis was confirmed to have sustained a gunshot wound. It is undetermined at this time if the wound was self-inflicted or as a result of the exchange of gunfire, police said.

The investigation is continuing by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Ryde at 302-698-8557 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.