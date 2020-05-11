The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Old Landing Road, between U.S. Highway 113 and East State Street, Millsboro, from 5 a.m. May 27 to 11:59 p.m. May 29, for Delmarva Central Railroad to resurface and perform general maintenance on their railroad.

Eastbound detour route is Old Landing Road to U.S. Highway 113 onto Washington Street to East State Street and return to Old Landing Road. Westbound detour route is Old Landing Road onto East State Street to Washington Street to U.S. Highway 113 and back to Old Landing Road.

Detour signage will be posted.