One hundred fifty boxes of non-perishable and perishable items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

Bethesda United Methodist Church will hand out about 6,000 pounds of food for families in need May 16.

One hundred fifty boxes of non-perishable and perishable items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. One box is allowed per family.

Everyone must wear face masks and follow social distancing.

The church will give out the food at 11 a.m. in the parking at 116 E. Main St., Middletown. Bethesda asks families to not arrive prior to 10:45 a.m.