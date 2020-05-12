The Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, managed by United Way of Delaware, released on May 11 $163,000 in community investments to help 11 community-based organizations across the state serve Delawareans needing food, shelter, utilities and other critical products and services in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Much of the funding has been directed to assist low-income and/or homeless individuals and families. To date, the fund has released $631,750, inclusive of the May 11 announcement. For the fourth round, the fund received a total of 14 applications requesting $306,060. A fifth round of funding is expected on or around May 22.

To date, the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund has assisted 45,100 Delawareans in 13,500 households and has provided 257,600 meals. The breakdown of community investments is housing, 36%; food, 33%; utilities, 18%; transportation, 3%; technology, 5%; PPE, 3%; and other, 2%.

Fourth-round recipient organizations were selected by a committee of funders including United Way of Delaware, the Santora Group CPAs, Delmarva Power, DuPont, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. Recipients were chosen for the strength of their on-the-ground operations in key population areas across the state, and because each has the scope, scale and experience to manage emergency relief efforts.

“Eight weeks into this crisis, the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund remains on the front lines, helping ensure that Delawareans, and especially low-income and homeless Delawareans, are receiving basic things like food and shelter,” said United Way of Delaware President and CEO Michelle A. Taylor. “At the same time, we are turning our attention to ensuring that we are positioned to help meet the long-term needs that will emerge as Delaware works to return to a more normal environment. In addition to providing for basic needs, we are expanding our Stand By Me program to help a growing number of Delawareans develop long-term financial strategies for their families, and our 2-1-1 Helpline representatives are working extended hours to guide callers to a wide range of social services for everything from access to food and shelter to childcare to mental health counseling. United Way of Delaware is in this for the long haul.”

In response to a 25% surge in caller demand, Taylor said UWDE has expanded hours for its 211 Helpline and moved the information and referral service to a seven-day-a-week schedule. Delawareans seeking assistance with COVID-19 (and other) questions, can now dial 211 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Fourth-round recipients of the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund are Boy Scouts of America, $5,000 for food security programs and safety supplies statewide; Catholic Charities, $25,000 for utilities and housing assistance for families; Children and Families First, $8,500 for connectivity and technology for families statewide; Delaware Center for Justice, $12,000, for assistance with food, utilities, housing and transportation for individuals and families statewide; First State Community Action Agency, $25,000, for housing interventions for homeless and seniors Kent and Sussex counties; Food Bank of Delaware, $25,000, to distribute 120,000 pounds of food through pop-up mobile pantry events statewide; Friendship House, $10,000, for emergency housing and basic needs for homeless; Home of the Brave, $5,000 for food, utilities and basic needs for families, seniors, homeless, disabled and veterans statewide; Latin American Community Center, $25,000, for food, housing and utility assistance for families statewide; Ministry of Caring, $12,500 for food and personal protective equipment for families, seniors, homeless, disabled in New Castle County; and YWCA of Delaware, $10,000, for food, utilities and housing assistance for families and homeless in New Castle County.

Barclays and Target Corporation recently joined the list of corporations and foundations that have invested in the Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, each having made substantial contributions. A partial list of supporters of the Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, to date, includes Bank of America; Barclays; Chesapeake Utilities Corp.; Delmarva Power, an Exelon Company; DuPont; Exelon; Fund for Women; Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware; Jessie Ball duPont Fund; JPMorgan Chase; Longwood Foundation; M&T Bank; New Castle County Government; Procter & Gamble Company; Santander Bank; Target Corporation; United Way of Delaware; Wells Fargo; Wilmington University; WSFS Bank; and a community of caring people.

For more, visit uwde.org.