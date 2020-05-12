Reopen Delaware's 'Storm the beach!' protest is planned for Saturday, May 16. Police asked everyone, regardless of personal beliefs, to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department will enforce the state of emergency order at the planned Reopen Delaware rally on Saturday, May 16 .

Department Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Jaime Riddle, issued a statement on Tuesday, May 12.

"Our agency is diligently engaged in strategic planning with our partners in the law enforcement community, to include the office of the Attorney General, to develop a plan of action to ensure public safety throughout this Saturday’s event," Riddle said.

While the department wishes to provide a safe, orderly platform from which the protesters can be heard, they "cannot and will not" turn a blind eye to violations of law.

"If necessary, compliance will be assured through various means from a verbal warning, to the issuance a civil violation, to a full-custody criminal arrest determined by the actions of the violator," Riddle said.

Police also asked that everyone at the event, regardless of personal beliefs, maintain social distancing and wear masks.