80,000 to be tested monthly statewide

The Delaware Division of Public Health's expanded statewide testing for COVID-19 will begin tomorrow in Seaford.

The first testing event will be held Thursday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by Nanticoke Health Services at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, located at 1 Swain Road in Seaford. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but on-site registration will also be available.

Staff will utilize saliva-based test kits. Individuals being tested are advised to not eat or drink anything, or brush their teeth, for at least 20 minutes before their testing appointment, as it may decrease the accuracy of the test.

As additional testing sites are scheduled, more information will be provided on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website.

The governor recently announced a significant statewide expansion of the state’s COVID-19 testing program, in partnership with Delaware’s hospital systems, community health care centers, primary care providers and long-term care facilities. The new testing program will allow the state to conduct 80,000 tests monthly – more than four times the current level of testing statewide.