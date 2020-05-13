29-year-old Donshea Brewer, of Millsboro, arrested

Delaware State Police have charged a Millsboro woman with reckless endangering involving a firearm.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on May 11, when troopers were dispatched to the 26000 block of Seagull Lane, in Rehoboth Shores mobile home park in Long Neck, for a physical altercation involving a firearm. A 27-year-old female had physically fought with her ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Donshea Brewer. According to police, Brewer fired a small-caliber handgun twice, hitting the floor next to the victim and then the ceiling. She left before police arrived. No one was injured.

Brewer turned herself in at Troop 4 on May 13. She was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangering. She was committed to Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $12,500 secured bond.