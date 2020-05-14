Canal Post 25 will hold an American flag drop off May 23

Canal Post 25 will hold an American flag drop off May 23 to help people properly get rid of retired flags.

Post Commander Dave Strawbridge said it will be a drive-thru where community members can place their flag on a table and the Legion will take care of the disposal.

“Some people are hesitant and don't want to throw them in the trash. They think it's not the proper way to get rid of the flag,” he said. “We will retire them with a ceremony.”

The drop off will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DelDOT Park & Ride, Route 13 and Pine Tree Road, Townsend.