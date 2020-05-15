Nemo is available for adoption

Found in a puddle, barely responsive, cold and completely dehydrated, Nemo was in desperate shape when he arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Veterinarians worried whether or not he would make it, but thanks to their care, the love of the staff and Nemo’s own determination, he's made a full recovery.

Nemo has a dynamic personality and has shown himself to be a loving kitty who likes to crawl up into people’s laps and butt heads. He is good with other cats and would love to meet any children in the home.

Meet Nemo at the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus.