Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year is being conducted electronically in the Indian River School District, with registration documents available at irsd.net/parents___students/registration or by clicking on the blue “Registration” button at irsd.net.

Documents can be filled out and submitted electronically to each school. Parents will receive a confirmation email from the school once the registration documents have been received.

Kindergarten registration is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Parents registering their child must also submit electronic copies of an original birth certificate, proof of immunization and proof of residency.

These registration procedures should also be used for new students entering the district in grades 1-12 in 2020.

Parents who cannot access the online registration system should contact their child’s school to arrange the pick-up and drop-off of paper documents. Staff is available to answer phones at each school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Do not visit the school in person unless you’ve made prior arrangements to pick-up or drop-off documents.

Parents can also mail registration documents to the school addresses provided on the district website. All paper materials will be disinfected for 48 hours prior to being processed.