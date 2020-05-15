A relief fund offers grants. Who's eligible?

Small businesses in Kent County can now apply for grants from the COVID-19 Business Relief Fund, which Levy Court commissioners established in a meeting May 12.

The idea for the fund came when the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce asked the county to help businesses get personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. These supplies would go into the chamber’s “Back to Business Start Up Kits.”

Commissioner Eric Buckson asked his colleagues to consider allocating $50,000 for small businesses at the committee meetings May 8. He requested that $18,000 go toward the chamber’s kits, and the rest would go into a relief fund. It would be divided equally among the six Levy Court Districts to award grants of no more than $500 per applicant.

The request went to vote May 12, and commissioners unanimously approved it. Small business owners must meet certain qualifications:

Be located in Kent County Hold a valid business license Have been in business for at least one year Have no more than 20 employees

Funds cannot be used to pay debts incurred before March 17, or for real estate or vehicle purchases.

Businesses not covered under the grant include:

Any essential business that was open during the state of emergency Franchises and national chain stores or restaurants Home-based, internet-based and virtual businesses Payday loan businesses, tobacco stores, faith-based organizations, pawn shops, adult entertainment stores and real estate businesses

To apply, owners must complete and submit an application, a vendor form, W-9 and a valid business license and submit to:

Kent County COVID Fund

c/o Kent Economic Partnership

555 Bay Road

Dover, DE 19901