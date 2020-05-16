May 23 event to include Beebe, Bayhealth and Nanticoke

Aviators will conduct a flyover of Sussex County hospitals on Saturday, May 23.

The Delaware Aviation Museum, owner of the B-25 Mitchell bomber “Panchito,” Rickards Auto Body and Restoration, owner of of the P-51 Mustang “Rosalie,” and Chorman Aerial Spraying will honor healthcare workers and first responders starting at 11 a.m.

The flyover will take place over Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. The route will include viewing points over Routes 1, 113 and 13, with a flight map to be released closer to the event date.

Donations are tax deductible and are being accepted to cover the costs of the aircrafts. Any amount received that exceeds the costs of the aircrafts will be used for gift cards to distribute to healthcare workers and first responders. Donations can be made at delawareaviationmuseum.org.