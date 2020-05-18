YWCA Delaware’s Wo(men) Achieving New Directions entrepreneur and career readiness program will host the virtual employment town hall “Getting Back to Work Together” from 2 to 4 p.m. May 21 via Zoom.

Attendees will examine COVID-19’s impact on the workplace; learn what to do to secure employment; discover which companies in Delaware are currently hiring; hear directly from industry experts; and ask questions using the Zoom chat feature.

Presenters are Troy C. Farmer, WAND Director, YWCA Delaware, and Patricia Troy-Brooks, president and CEO, The WorkWise Group; special guests Karryl Hubbard, deputy secretary, Delaware Department of Labor; and various employers hiring now.

Registration is required by May 19 to bit.ly/2XcQ3Tq. Zoom link will be provided when registered.

For more, visit ywcade.org or email tfarmer@ywcade.org.