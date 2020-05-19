Pizza delivery driver robbed

The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery employee the night of May 16.

A female employee was making a delivery in the 400 block of Court Street at 9:52 p.m. when she was approached by two black male suspects who were wearing masks. One suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and the second was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

The suspects approached the driver after the delivery and forced her to give them an undisclosed amount of cash before they ran away.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Man charged in string of burglaries

The Dover Police Department arrested Brian Bower, 33, after he burglarized a liquor store and tried to do the same at a gas station early May 15.

Officers responded to Happy 13 Liquors, 262 S. Dupont Highway, for an alarm at 12:54 a.m. The suspect used a large rock to break a glass door and stole several items once inside. There was a burglary at this same business May 13.

Officers responded to another alarm at the Speedway gas station, 31 N. Dupont Highway, at 2:48 a.m.. They discovered that the suspect had broken the glass at this business, too. A short time later, officers found Brian Bower, who was wearing the same clothing seen on the suspect of both burglaries.

He was taken into custody but hospitalized for an evaluation shortly after.

Beyond these two burglaries, Bower will be charged for other burglaries that happened within the same week, including at DOT Discount Tobacco, El Nopal Restaurant, and the first one at Happy 13 Liquors. Dover Police Department had charged him in four other burglaries earlier in March and April.

Man threatens father with gun

The Delaware State Police arrested John T. Shorts, 24, of Camden-Wyoming for aggravated menacing and related charges.

Troopers responded to a home in the 18000 block of South Old State Road in Ellendale for a report of a domestic incident involving a weapon May 14 at 4:33 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they met with a 39-year-old resident who told them that he and his son had gotten into an argument after he discovered that his son, John Shorts, had a handgun that was left unsecured in the front seat of Shorts’ vehicle.

The argument turned physical when Shorts got the handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at his father while threatening to kill him. Shorts fled in his vehicle before police arrived. The victim was not injured.

Shorts was later found at the Milford Perdue Plant and taken into custody without incident. He was taken back to Troop 7 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing (felony), terroristic threatening and offensive touching. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $22,000 unsecured bond.

Second arrest in hotel robbery

The Dover Police Department arrested the second suspect in a robbery where two people broke into a room at the Kent Budget Inn and injured three people May 10.

DeShaun Harris was arrested May 14 at 11:30 a.m. at a home in the unit block of South Governors Avenue.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $92,500 secured bond for robbery first degree, assault first degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, burglary first degree, wearing a disguise during commission of felony, aggravated menacing, conspiracy second degree, two counts of assault second degree and theft.

Car crash reveals wanted man, meth

Delaware State Police arrested a Clayton man wanted for burglary and charged him with other drug-related charges after a car crash May 11.

Troopers responded to the accident on Pearsons Corner Road in Dover at 11:35 a.m. They learned that a passenger in one of the cars involved had run away.

During a search of the area, troopers found Joseph J. Kleinen, 37, of Clayton, in the area of Dinahs Corner Road. He matched the description of the person who fled.

He was in the driveway of a vacant home and had a bag with him. After a computer search, police learned that he was wanted by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 for burglary second degree and related charges.

Kleinen was taken into custody without incident. When police searched him, they found drug paraphernalia and several baggies of crystal meth weighing about 23.4 grams in his bag.

He was taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with crimes from May 11 and from the active warrant, including possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary second degree (felony), theft over $1,500 (felony), criminal mischief over $1,000 and conspiracy second degree (felony).

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

McDonald’s robbed by employees

The Dover Police Department arrested three suspects for an early morning burglary at a McDonald’s, 1424 Forrest Avenue, May 11.

Managers called the police around 4:30 a.m. after they arrived to open the store and saw that a safe was open with the contents missing. Police determined that the suspects entered the building through a roof access door and took cash from the safe.

During the investigation, detectives identified Micaiah Brown, 18, Dymier Bowers,19, and Kristofer Gamboa-Yepez, 22, as suspects. All were either current or former employees of the Forrest Avenue McDonald’s.

All three were taken into custody later in the day. They had a large sum of cash on them and were wearing the same or similar clothing worn during the burglary.

All were charged with burglary third degree, wearing a disguise during commission of felony, possession of burglar tools, illegal gang participation, theft $1,500 or greater and conspiracy second degree.

Bowers was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,100 secured bond, Brown was committed to SCI on a $14,100 secured bond and Gamboa-Yepez was released on his own recognizance.