Nonprofit organizations supporting the needy in Kent County are encouraged to apply for Benjamin F. Potter Trust through the Delaware Community Foundation.

The application deadline is June 30.

The purpose of the Benjamin F. Potter Trust, created in 1843 and one of the oldest continuing trusts of its type in the nation, is to aid the economically underprivileged in Kent County by supporting charitable organizations serving these individuals. The CenDel Foundation, which brings expertise in needs in Kent County, serves as the grant recommendation committee. The areas of focus considered for funding are crisis/emergency assistance funding for basic needs; homelessness; hunger; and health care.

Grants will support proposals for charitable organizations and activities involving programs that have a lasting, positive impact on Kent County. This year the committee will also take into account needs for these populations stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

The trust will award approximately $290,000 in 2020 to qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve Kent County. Each grant request must be submitted via the DCF’s online grants portal, available at bit.ly/dcf-grants. Applications must be submitted online by June 30.

All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision in writing by late summer.

For more, call 856-4393, email mdipaolo@delcf.org or visit delcf.org.