A resolution to designate May as ALS Awareness Month was agreed to in the Senate on Tuesday.

The resolution, authored by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate ALS Caucus, officially declares May 2020 as "ALS Awareness Month" to raise awareness of the need to expand research and treatment options for those with Lou Gehrig's disease.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys the body’s ability to control muscle movement. There is no effective treatment for the disease, no known cause and currently no cure. Coons, Braun and their colleagues recently led the call to help ALS patients access promising treatments.

“ALS is a terrible disease still without a cure, but we’re determined to change that. The bipartisan ALS Caucus is committed to advocating for more research funding and new treatment options for those with ALS,” said Coons. “I’m glad that this May we can mark ALS Awareness Month and help bring new light to the work needed to end this terrible disease.”

The mission of the caucus is to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by ALS patients and their families; advance policies that improve the quality of life for ALS patients; expand the network of support for those suffering from ALS; and advocate for investments in research that will enhance our understanding of the causes of ALS, identify effective treatments and, eventually, discover a cure.