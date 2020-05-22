54-year-old Darrin L. Sheppard and 49-year-old Bryan Broughton, both of Millsboro, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two Millsboro men following an investigation into drug distribution.

On Thursday, May 21, police executed search warrants at the residences of 54-year-old Darrin L. Sheppard and 49-year-old Bryan Broughton. Sheppard was seen leaving his home in the 26000 block of Portside Lane, in Rehoboth Shores mobile home park in Long Neck, and get into a 2020 Jeep. Sheppard was traveling on Long Neck Road when police conducted a traffic stop and executed a pre-authorized search warrant. Sheppard was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and over $300 in suspected drug proceeds. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Sheppard's residence found 20,280 bags of heroin (approximately 141.96 grams), a revolver handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Sheppard was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance tier three quantity, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon by a person who also possesses controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $65,000 cash-only bond.

Broughton was taken into custody at his home in the 25000 block of Berry Bramble Falls in Millsboro. A search of the residence found a Glock 23 .40 caliber (loaded with one in chamber and seven in magazine), a crossbow, 25 rounds of ammunition, 60.25 grams of cocaine, 342 bags of heroin (approximately 2.39 grams), 5.56 grams of marijuana and over $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Broughton was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance tier three quantity, possession of a firearm/destructive weapon previously convicted of violent felony, possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited due to prior violent crime or felony, second-degree conspiracy and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $77,100 cash only bond.