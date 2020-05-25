57-year-old John Glenstrup arrested

Delaware State Police have charged a Rehoboth Beach man with vehicular assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Delaware State Police have charged 57-year-old JOHN C. GLENSTRUP, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, with Vehicular Assault and Driving Under the Influence stemming from a motor vehicle crash that took place in Rehoboth Beach, Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 22, in the area of Coastal Highway, just south of Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard. A 2006 Honda CRV being operated by a 23-year-old Milton woman was stopped in in the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway, just south of Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard, due to traffic stopped ahead of her. A 2019 Ford F250 pickup, being operated by a 43-year-old Lewes woman, was stopped directly in front of her. Fifty-seven-year-old John Glenstrup, operating a 2007 Acura TL, was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway and failed to stop, rear-ending the Honda. The Honda then collided with the Ford.

The operator of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in the Honda was not injured.

Glenstrup, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, was not injured. He was charged with felony vehicular assault and DUI and later released on $2,500 unsecured bail.