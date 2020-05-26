The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Martin Luther King Boulevard between Route 48/Lancaster Avenue and North Jackson Street, Wilmington, will be closed from 10 a.m. May 29 to 5 a.m. June 1 for the demolition of the bridge.

Motorists traveling from North Jackson Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard will turn left on Third Street and then turn right onto North Tatnall Street. Motorists traveling from Route 48/Lancaster Avenue to Martin Luther King Boulevard will turn right onto South Jackson Street and then turn left to Route 4/Maryland Avenue.

Detour signage will be posted.