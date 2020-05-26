More on travelers, outdoor gatherings and stay-at-home order

The ban on short-term rental units and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers will end Monday, June 1. Gov. John Carney’s announcement May 26 comes after lifting restrictions on Delaware beaches ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it’s important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware,” Carney said.

“Delawareans who visited our beaches this past weekend acted responsibly, taking basic precautions to protect their families and their neighbors. Thank you," he said. "We all need to continue taking steps to protect our most vulnerable. Those steps aren’t complicated. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain distance between yourself and others. Wear a face covering when you’re in a public setting. Don’t let up.”

Phase 1 of Delaware’s economic reopening is scheduled to begin June 1, allowing retail establishments, restaurants and other businesses to open at 30 percent of stated fire capacity with social distancing requirements and other public health guidance in place. That guidance is here: https://de.gov/phase1.

Carney announced that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people will be allowed June 1. Weddings and outdoor graduation ceremonies will be allowed with basic public health precautions in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. People must wear cloth face coverings and stay at least six feet from anyone outside of their household.

Gatherings of more than 250 people are not permitted during Phase 1. However, organizers may apply to host a large gathering or event by submitting a plan to the Delaware Division of Small Business at least seven days before the event. The Delaware Department of Education will release guidance for outdoor graduations later today.

Read Delaware’s guidance for outdoor gatherings here.

Carney will lift Delaware’s stay-at-home order starting June 1. He cautioned that Delawareans should continue to avoid unnecessary outings and gatherings to limit community spread of COVID-19.

“We are where we are because Delawareans listened and stayed home,” he said. “While we are slowly reopening our economy, it’s critical that Delawareans not rush out and undo all the hard work they’ve done to get us to this point. Let’s continue to be cautious and responsible as we ease our way into this new normal.”

He will release guidance later this week on summer school programs and summer camps. For more, visit de.gov/economy.