On Millington Road (Route 6) near Jewel Drive

Two people suffered minor injuries in a collision involving a state trooper this morning, May 26, west of Clayton.

State police said the incident happened at about 7 a.m., when a black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Millington Road toward Jewel Drive in foggy conditions, with its running lights activated but not its head lamps.

An unmarked state police silver Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Millington Road, nearly stopped, preparing to turn left into a driveway in the 1800 block of Millington Road for a domestic-related complaint.

Directly in front of the unmarked state police Tahoe was a marked state police Tahoe that had just made a left turn into the driveway.

This action caused the driver of the black Tahoe to swerve from the eastbound lane, partially entering into the westbound lane, where it struck the trooper's silver unmarked Tahoe head on, police said.

Neither state police vehicle had their emergency lights or sirens activated.

The driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 36-year-old Dover man, was taken to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

The trooper who was driving the silver Chevrolet Tahoe was taken to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Millington Road was closed for about three hours between Blackiston Church Road and Daisey Road while the crash was investigated and cleared.