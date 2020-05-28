24-year-old Rahman K. Miller Jr., of Millsboro, and 24-year-old Josiah A. Townsend, of Laurel, arrested

Delaware State Police concluded a drug investigation with made multiple arrests after a Georgetown traffic stop.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at approximately 11:35 a.m., Delaware State Police observed a Saturn Vue failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Downs and Wilson Roads. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 24-year-old Rahman K. Miller Jr., of Millsboro, and the passenger, 24-year-old Josiah A. Townsend, of Laurel. An odor of marijuana was detected and Miller did not have a valid driver’s license.

A search of Miller's person found 6.35 grams of crack cocaine, 4.02 grams of powder cocaine, 10 bags of heroin (approximately 0.07 grams), three oxycodone pills, over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia

A search of Townsend's person found 39 bags of heroin (Approximately 0.273 grams), 3.77 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of powder cocaine, over $300 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia

Approximately 0.84 grams of marijuana was found inside the car. Miller and Townsend were taken into custody without incident.

Miller was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was later released on $8,040 unsecured bond.

Townsend was charged with three counts of intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was later released on $6,030 unsecured bond.

Police then executed a search warrant for a residence in the 18000 block of Downs Road, where they found and detained 17 people. A search of the residence found 8.84 grams of marijuana, four bags of heroin (approximately .042 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Five adults were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released on their own recognizance.