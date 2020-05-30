In a letter to Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, joined Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, and 37 of their Senate colleagues in calling on SBA to implement the Paycheck Protection Program provision of the bipartisan-passed CARES Act as Congress intended and to stop targeting critical, safety-net health care providers like Planned Parenthood based on political ideology.

“We write to address confusion that has arisen in recent reporting regarding the eligibility of Planned Parenthood health centers for participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and express our deep concern that the Small Business Administration appears to be engaged in targeted, ideologically-based attacks against critical safety-net health care providers,” the senators wrote.

The senators request SBA stop ideologically-driven actions against Planned Parenthood organizations and apply the PPP’s affiliation rule equally, calling on the administration to stop its attacks so essential services can continue.

“It is critical that the SBA implement the PPP as Congress directed, without ideological efforts to treat certain nonprofit organizations differently from others,” wrote the lawmakers. “The SBA must administer the PPP program in a manner that is uniform and that does not target any entity or subset of entities for exclusion, especially if doing so is based on a political ideology, the services provided by that entity or any other factor unrelated to the criteria established by law in the CARES Act.”

The full letter is available at bit.ly/3gKvjvs.