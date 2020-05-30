The Delaware Memorial Bridge E-ZPass Walk-in Customer Service Center will reopen on a reduced operating schedule at 11 a.m. June 1.

The center is located in the Vincent A. Julia Building adjacent to the Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll Plaza, Interstate 295 and New Castle Avenue, New Castle.

Until further notice, the limited operating schedule is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednedays and Fridays and 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, DMB E-ZPass customer service representatives are required to wear masks and nitrile gloves. In addition, Delaware River and Bay Authority maintenance employees installed Plexiglas shields on the service counter as an additional layer of protection. Walk-in customers will be required to wear a mask to enter the center. Signs with the message “No Masks, No Service” will be prominently displayed at the entrances and throughout the center.

Appointments are not necessary. Customers are also encouraged to practice social distancing measures as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Customers who are feeling ill should not enter, and are encouraged to instead use the website or contact the call center. DMB E-ZPass customers can manage their account online at ezpassnj.com or by using the automated voice response system at 888-288-6865.

The DMB E-ZPass CSC has been closed since March 13 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. In 2019, the walk-in service center assisted approximately 18,000 customers.

For more on the Delaware River and Bay Authority, visit drba.net.