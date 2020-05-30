34-year-old Sheldon L. White, of Seaford, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man on multiple drug charges.

Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Millsboro Police Department, concluded a drug investigation at Iron Branch Apartments, located at Parker Circle in Millsboro on Friday, May 29. They arrested 34-year-old Sheldon L. White outside of the apartments without incident. White had active warrants out of the Seaford Police Department, Sussex County Family Court and the Justice of the Peace court. He was found in possession of 1,375 bags of heroin (9.625 grams), five bags of cocaine (49.44 grams), 480.7 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $1,800 in suspected drug proceeds.

White was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,500 cash-only bond.