Delaware State Police have charged a Millsboro man with weapons offenses.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, May 29, in the area of the Baywood Greens entrance on Long Neck Road. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a green Volkswagon Sedan with Delaware registration and detected an odor of marijuana. Police removed from the vehicle and detained 36-year-old Levaughn O. White. According to police, a small bag of marijuana was located in his pants pocket and a fully loaded .380 revolver, a pill container with crack cocaine inside it and a small black scale were found in the vehicle's center console.

The revolver had been reported stolen in western Sussex in 2016. In addition, White was prohibited from possessing a firearm and had a suspended driver’s license.

White was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Center in lieu of $103,301 cash bond.