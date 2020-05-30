After the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic death toll passed 100,000 on May 27, Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee; and Lisa Murkoski, R-Alaska, renewed their calls to pay tribute to the victims of COVID-19 with a moment of silence at noon June 1.

The week prior, the senators introduced legislation calling for a moment of silence.

“Our country is experiencing a collective trauma of historic proportions, and we should come together as a nation for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection to mourn the friends, neighbors and loved ones we’ve lost to this pandemic,” said Coons. “Just as we’re working together to provide health care and economic relief, we also need to provide each other emotional and spiritual support, and this moment of silence is one way for our nation to begin that important process.”