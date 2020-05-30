The YMCA of Delaware will continue to distribute food at multiple locations across the state and will serve as pickup sites for the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program.

Distribution will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Fridays at the Brandywine YMCA, 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington; Western YMCA, 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark; Bear-Glasgow YMCA, 351 George Williams Way, Newark; Central YMCA, 501 W. 11th St., Wilmington; Dover YMCA, 1137 S. State St., Dover; Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach; and Middletown YMCA, 404 N. Cass St., Middletown.

Community members will be able to pick up boxes of pre-packaged, nonrefrigerated, nonperishable food staples. This is open to the community and registration is not required. Quantities are limited, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The YMCA of Delaware is accepting donations to help meet the needs of the community. To make a charitable contribution to the Emergency Relief Fund, visit donate.ymcade.org/COVID19. To date, the YMCA has distributed more than 125,000 meals to community members in need.

For more, visit ymcade.org/food-distribution.