The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians named Kathleen M. Henley its 2020 Young Osteopathic Physician of the Year, Atlantic General Hospital announced May 20.

Henley completed her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2013 and is board certified in family medicine. She joined Atlantic General Hospital in 2016 as a hospitalist to provide inpatient care. In addition to her clinical duties, she serves as the utilization review and clinical documentation improvement physician adviser for Atlantic General. She is the Maryland delegate on the board of trustees for the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Physicians Society and volunteers on several ACOFP committees.

Henley earned her undergraduate degree in biology from Shippensburg University. She completed her family medicine residency at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and is board certified in osteopathic manipulative medicine.

The ACOFP Young Osteopathic Physician of the Year honors physicians who have made significant contributions to family medicine 2-10 years after entering the specialty.

