The Dover Mall was looted this evening after peaceful protests earlier in the day.

People gathered at Legislative Hall in downtown Dover this afternoon. The group moved through the city with the assistance of the Dover Police Department, eventually to Route 13 and the parking lot of the Dover Mall. As the sun began to set, the looting began.

Forever 21 could be seen being looted on several Facebook Live videos. A video of the aftermath showed a broken window and scattered merchandise.

Some protesters continued to Delaware State Police Headquarters, just north of the mall.

Traveling in the area is not recommended at this time. More information will be shared as it becomes available.