Need financial help? Expert panelists will give advice.

Anne Smith knows about the challenges that small businesses face. As a former business owner, founder of Delaware State University's hospitality program and the president of Central Delaware NAACP, she noticed a need for action.

“I see that small businesses, particularly minority and women-owned businesses, are not getting the financial support they need,” Smith said. “Most of that money went to other larger businesses and businesses that had great relationships with banks.”

That’s why Smith is teaming up with the Delaware Center for Enterprise Development at Delaware State University and Dover Councilman David Anderson to offer a free webinar for small business owners Wednesday, June 3 at 4 p.m.

A major goal of the webinar is to help owners access relief money. Panelists will provide information about specific programs and how to apply. “They’re really in dire need in order to survive,” Smith said. “This is the fight to survive.”

While the webinar is open to any small business, Smith especially recommended the program to female and minority owners who often don’t have strong connections with banks or get left out of financial assistance.

Councilman David Anderson agreed that the goal is to help keep all small businesses around. “If two or three businesses survive because of this, it will be a success,” he said. “I hope someone gets some information that helps keep their dream alive. We want to make sure those are not lost for no fault of their own.”

Panelists will talk about the CARES Act, methods of securing funding properly, workplace safety for employees and customers and building resiliency.

They include:

John L. Banks, deputy director, Delaware District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration Patricia A. Cannon, director of special projects and statewide main street coordinator, Division of Small Business Chaz Rzewnicki, CEO, Delaware Federal Credit Union Kim Warfield-Walker, associate professor, certified counselor, physical trainer, businesswoman and minister.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3d3w6oQ. It will be recorded and available on the Central Delaware NAACP Branch website and Facebook pages, and at Councilman David Anderson’s Facebook page @davidandersonforDover. The organizers plan to continue offering webinars like this one.

For more, email Lillie Crawford at lcrawford@desu.edu.