Frankford protesters to gather tonight

George Floyd protests across the country show no signs of stopping and are now planned for Frankford and Georgetown.

According to a widely-shared Facebook post, protesters will meet at 5:30 p.m. this evening in front of the Frankford fire hall and library. The post encouraged those attending to be peaceful.

The Frankford Police Department is aware of the event. Chief Laurence Corrigan said a peaceful protest is his "greatest hope."

Tahara Johnson, of Ellendale, is planning a peaceful protest on The Circle in Georgetown at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3. The 21-year-old protested in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, May 30, but canceled the next day for fear of being associated with potential looters.

Johnson has alerted the Georgetown Police Department.

"The safety of all citizens in Georgetown is of utmost importance to our agency. Our presence will reflect the size of the event," said Georgetown Police Department Detective Joey Melvin. "We will work diligently to provide a safe environment to ensure that event attendees can express their message. Given the positive relationships we have within our community, we hope this event to be both constructive and peaceful."

Johnson said looting and other unlawful behavior is "discouraged and inappropriate."