Candidate filing extended to June 18

The Townsend Town Council election that was suspended due to the pandemic has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at town hall, 141 Main St.

Two seats are up for election, held by Ed Dugan and Patrick Miller. Each is for a two-year term.

Candidate filings have been extended until Thursday, June 18. Anyone residing within town limits and a qualified voter is eligible to hold office. Each candidate must obtain 10 signatures on a petition from other Townsend residents.

Petitions can be requested by calling 302-378-8082 or by emailing townhall@townsend.delaware.gov.

The mayor is elected from within the council by a majority of the members of the newly-elected council after the municipal election. The mayor’s term is one year.