Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, gave the opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Examining Best Practices for Incarceration and Detention During COVID-19.”

Coons highlighted the disproportionate impact of harmful policing practices and incarceration on communities of color amid ongoing protests across the U.S.

“We are in the middle as a nation of three different crises: a public health pandemic in the COVID-19 pandemic that has differentially impacted communities of color; an economic crisis, a deep recession that has impacted communities of color; and now, nationwide protests because of the brutal killing of George Floyd, nationally televised, that is getting this response because policing practices and incarceration have impacted communities of color,” said Coons. “This requires not just a hearing, not just listening, but actually engaging the voices of those all over our country who are protesting because they are fed up at the lack of progress.”

Full audio and video are available at bit.ly/2XU6rZu.